Let Hilary Duff's Swimsuit Style Inspire Your Endless Summer

Life's a beach, and Hilary Duff's just playing in the sand.
The Younger star brings new definition to a work hard, play hard mentality with what feels like almost monthly getaways to tropical locations like Maui, Cabo San Lucas and Costa Rica. This summer alone, Duff's been spotted paddle boarding like a pro in Hawaii, lounging by the lake in Canada and romancing Ely Sandvik on a Malibu beach.
Needless to say, Hilary takes advantage of those days off like it's her full-time job. And why shouldn't she? As this hot mama recently told E! News, "I've been working for four months straight." That meant less quality time with son Luca Comrie, and with summer vacation now coming to a close, it's no wonder this pair fit in a handful of trips along the way.
"We're going to take some good little getaways this summer for sure," Duff dished in June. "Before he starts kindergarten."
But with great vacation power, comes great vacation responsibility and that means a killer collection of swimsuits. Luckily, this former Disney starlet comes prepared. From printed bikinis to athletic bandeaus and flirty one-pieces, Hilary rocks it all.
There's still time to enjoy summer 2017 as it comes to a close, and we think Duff's swimsuit style is the perfect reason to celebrate.
Fit and fabulous! Duff flexes her muscles in a preppy one-piece while paddle boarding in Hawaii.
The former child star takes some well-deserved time away from the hustle of Hollywood for a beachfront vacay in the Aloha state.
Another day, another Maui getaway! Duff rocks a colorful striped bikini after taking a dip with ex-hubby Mike Comrie and their 5-year-old son Luca Comrie.
Not even the holiday season would deter Duff from jetting off to Mexico for some (and fishing!) in the sun.
The Younger star opts for a white two-piece with geometric detailing for her PDA-filled trip to Costa Rica with former love interest Matthew Koma.
Hilary showcases her enviable physique during her annual family vacation to Hawaii, where she sported a barely-there striped bikini and silver hoops.
Pictured here in Hawaii, the 29-year-old actress looks out over the crashing waves in a patterned string two-piece and oversized floppy hat.
Duff is joined by a close gal pal for an afternoon at the pool in matching yellow swimsuits.
The cold never bothered her anyway! Hilary braves the coastal winds in a knit sweater and denim cutoffs over a royal blue bandeau top.
Hilary kicked off the New Year at where else? The beach, of course.
This celeb never leaves home without a bikini, unless she has an adorable, striped one-piece to take its place.
Duff paired her ruby red two-piece with a straw fedora during a girls' trip to Mexico in early 2016. C
Never one to simply relax on the sand, Hilary explores the rocks in a sporty navy blue bikini.
