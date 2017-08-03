Bella Hadid Tumbles Down Stairs During a Night Out and Still Slays

How does Bella Hadid still manage to look flawless when tripping down stairs?
The supermodel sister may be a pro at walking down the runway, but that doesn't mean she's immune to embarrassing slip-ups like, say, stumbling in front of a gaggle of paparazzi.
Bella was out Wednesday night with fellow models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin to celebrate the birthday of their friend and photographer Renell Medrano, whom the Hadid sister had posted a sweet birthday message to earlier in the day via Instagram.
"I can say this for every single one of our friends…" she captioned a series of pictures of her and the photographer. "We are so LUCKY and grateful to know you. You make me happy every single time I see you and that is something I will never forget!"
Splash News
The party took place at Cipriani Dowtown in New York City, Bella looking celebration-ready in a little black dress and knee high boots that had "FOR WALKING" written down the side. The phrase seemed especially ironic as she took a tumble down some steps when exiting the restaurant—a moment that an array of photographers were there to capture.
The model seemed to keep her spirits high as she fell to her knees, wearing a smile and seemingly laughing the misstep off. At least it wasn't on the runway!
Like Bella, Hailey also went with a black dress for her party look, hers with a plunging neckline. Kendall on the other hand spent her night out in a tiny white crop top paired with a green asymmetrical skirt.
Looks like the fab friends really are there for each other when they're feeling down—literally.