15 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

Branded: Pool Floats

You're probably already spending your summer poolside, but you know what would make it even better? An Instagram-worthy pool float to set the mood.

You know the ones: giant pizza slices, rainbow daybeds, the list goes on. Bloggers love 'em and, heck, your mom somehow has a giant swan floating in her backyard pool, too. Yes, it may seem a tad frivolous to spend fifty-ish bucks on a blow-up unicorn, but just think of the possibilities (i.e. you lounging in that cute new one-piece suit posing for the perfect 'gram).

Yeah, we support it.

Branded: Pool Floats

Cloud Daybed

Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed, $169

Branded: Pool Floats

Lobster

SunnyLife Luxe Lie On Lobster Float, $60

Branded: Pool Floats

Colorful Ring

 Float Naked Giant Premium Inflatable Pool Tube Float Toy, $30

Branded: Pool Floats

Swan Drink Holder

SunnyLife Inflatable Gold Swan Drink Holder, $20

Branded: Pool Floats

Pizza Slice

Gift Boutique Giant Pizza Slice Pool Float, $24

Branded: Pool Floats

Yacht

Funboy Yacht Inflatable Pool Float, $128

Branded: Pool Floats

Cactus

Bigmouth Inc. Cactus Pool Float, $30

Branded: Pool Floats

Flamingo

Funboy x Revolve Festival Flamingo Pool Float, $99

Branded: Pool Floats

Classic Tube

 Float Naked Giant Premium Inflatable Pool Tube Float Toy, $30

Branded: Pool Floats

Pegasus

Funboy Inflatable Pegasus Pool Float, $99

Branded: Pool Floats

Popcorn

Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float, $24

Branded: Pool Floats

Basketball Hoop

Swimways Coop Hydro Spring Hoops Basketball, $18

Branded: Pool Floats

Pretzel

Missguided Brown Inflatable Pretzel Float, $60

Branded: Pool Floats

Mermaid Tail

Big Mouth Giant Mermaid Tail Pool Float, $25

Branded: Pool Floats

Shell

Bigmouth Inc. Shell Pool Float, $30

Just think of all the likes you'll get.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

