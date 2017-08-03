Fans will finally get an answer to what happens to This Is Us' Jack Pearson when season two premieres in September. For Milo Ventimiglia, the man behind Jack on the NBC drama, that's a bit of a relief.

"In the smallest way, yes. Only because I feel like people want to know and because I am the character and Dan is writing the character, he and I are the ones that get hammered the most. But I also feel that there may not be the complete satisfaction just because the event that happens—the event of him dying. It's too soon in his life," Ventimiglia told press after the This Is Us 2017 TCA summer press tour panel. "It's too soon and young in the character's that he impacts and I think it's just something that matter what, there's no way around it hurting. It's going to hurt."