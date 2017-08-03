Scottie Pippen & Wife Larsa Pippen's Divorce Still on Track

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Scottie Pippin and Larsa Pippen are still set to end their marriage, her attorney says.
Last October, both the retired Chicago Bulls star and the Real Housewives of Miami cast member filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage. The two share four children.
Two months ago, Cestero said outside the Florida courtroom that the couple "have not made up their minds" on whether they want to be divorced, the Daily Mail reported. But on Thursday, Larsa's attorney Jorge Cestero confirmed to E! News that "the case is proceeding amicably."
The Daily Mail said he told the judge, "We're going to be proceeding with the case. The husband and the wife are both in Los Angeles and we're scheduling another mediation session."
In October, after news of the couple's divorce filing was made public, Larsa's rep confirmed to E! News that police were called to Scottie's home twice within the past three weeks for alleged domestic disturbance incidents between the two. No violence was reported and no arrests were made.
In February, Larsa and Scottie were spotted leaving a restaurant and a source told E! News the two were "working on their marriage." However, in April, another insider said, "Larsa has been unhappy for a while now. She's just not happy with him. It's definitely over."
In a recent divorce hearing, Scottie's lawyer Roberta Stanley told the judge she has been coordinating the discovery and presentation of evidence, the Daily Mail reported, adding that has yet to file an accounting of his basketball fortune.
Scottie recently listed his longtime five-bedroom mansion in Chicago for $2.795 million, the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday.
Last year, he and Larsa put their 6-bedroom Fort Lauderdale, Florida waterfront mansion on the market for $10.9 million, real estate listings show.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua