How to Get Away With Murder is keeping it in the family for season four.

E! News has learned that Viola Davis' husband Julius Tennon will be making his way to the Shondland series as a guest star in the upcoming season, however details about his character and storyline are being kept under wraps for the time being. (This is a Shonda Rhimes production, after all.) That said, it's a pretty safe bet he'll be sharing the screen with his wife in some capacity.