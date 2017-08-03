Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME
How to Get Away With Murder is keeping it in the family for season four.
E! News has learned that Viola Davis' husband Julius Tennon will be making his way to the Shondland series as a guest star in the upcoming season, however details about his character and storyline are being kept under wraps for the time being. (This is a Shonda Rhimes production, after all.) That said, it's a pretty safe bet he'll be sharing the screen with his wife in some capacity.
Tennon's appearance on HTGAWM won't be the first time he's appeared alongside his wife on either stage or screen. They've appeared together in CBS' Laws of Chance, feature films The Architect, Lila & Eve and Custody, as well as the stage production Intimate Apparel. The couple co-founded JuVee Productions, which counts Tennon as Co-President. Outside of his work alongside his wife, Tennon's also made appearances on such TV shows as Criminal Minds, Rizzoli & Isles, The Closer, The Practice and ER.
When How to Get Away With Murder returns for its fourth season, Tennon won't be the only new face in the mix. Jimmy Smits will also guest star as a prominent figure in Annalise Keating's life. Per TVLine, the character will play a key role in the season's overarching mystery.
How to Get Away With Murder returns for season four on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. on ABC.