Your two favorite snacks have just combined in the form of something… interesting.

The lunchtime gloriousness of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and the cookie perfection of Oreos have come together to create limited edition PB&J Oreos—and we're not sure if it's genius or just plain wrong.

These special Oreos feature vanilla cookies with a swirl of peanut butter and jelly crème in between, and when described they actually sound pretty delicious—and seem like the best attempt possible at a cookie emulation of the school lunch staple.