Ashley Graham Will Go Off on You if You Do This...

Ashley Graham isn't simply a model.

Although the beginning of her career was marked by her undeniable self-love in an industry that gravitates toward thin, lean women, she has evolved. Her larger-than-life persona paired with a curvy body and strong demeanor makes her someone to watch. When you look at her Sports Illustrated cover, it may be hard not to think, "Wow, I want to be that confident," no matter your size.

It seems like the world has been waiting for someone to be vocal about body acceptance, and Ashley proudly filled that need. Now, she's a judge on America's Next Top Model. She's the author of A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like, which was released in May. She designs a lingerie line and a swimsuit line. She's been on countless covers. Still, she has her haters, and although Ashley has grown thick skin, she revealed to E! News what still gets to her.