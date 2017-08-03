Why Ava Ryan Is the 7-Year-Old BFF We Never Knew We Needed

Stop swiping right on Bumble BFF because we literally just found your next best friend.
World, meet Ava Ryan, the hilarious 7-year-old who's about to take over your Instagram feed and probably eventually the world, too.
At her very young age, Ava—with her realness, straight-to-the-point attitude and love of bats—already has a firm grip in the trials and tribulations of adulthood, how to find romance and what it means to be a true friend.
And if you don't believe a 7-year-old is capable of such feats, let us prove our point:
She Understands the Reality of Having a Career: "I used to have big dreams, but now all I have is a big sandal collection."
And What's Really Wrong at Work: "I don't have a bad attitude. I'll tell you what I do have though, a bad job!"
She Gets the Only Purpose of Working Out: "I had too much tacos, and I'm going to have another one after this!"
And Why the Gym Is Actually the Worst: "I don't believe in the gym. It's just a whole bunch of sweaty people running around listening to 'Despacito.'"
She'll Motivate You to Be Your Best Self: "Don't get fit! Eat all the cupcakes and don't care."
And She'll Help You Get What You Want: Just watch her carefully manipulated moves.
She Even Knows How to Get Out of Difficult Conversations: "I'm late for my dad's mustache cleaning!"
And She's Not Afraid to Be Real With You: "I'm side-eyeing you so hard right now."
Or Herself: Sometimes she smells like beef, and that's totally fine.
She'll Help You Find Romance: "Here's what to do if you like someone, you say, 'I've been watching you for a long time and your grandma sews really great.'"
And She Knows Just the Right Way to Flirt: We've tested it out.
But She Knows Love Isn't Always a Fairytale: She doesn't believe in Beauty and the Beast. "She's singing it to this troll bear. Forget that." She's got a point...
And She'll Encourage You During Your Single Years: "Just let down the boyfriend."
She Knows Just What to Tell You to Life Your Spirits: "Eat pizza all day."
And She's Got a Solid Mantra for Life: "I don't follow rules. I follow dogs on social media."
But She Still Understands that Life Is One Big Question Mark: Because...?
And if You Ever Need a Laugh, She's Got You Covered: "We're two bacons in love."
Ava, praise you, you flawless queen!