Oprah Winfrey has somehow managed to carve out a private life for herself, despite being one of the most famous women alive.

She goes out with longtime partner Stedman Graham, she and BFF Gayle Kingare nothing if not the picture of vacation goals and, obviously, if you end up on a yacht with Barack and Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen, long-lens photos will be taken. But for the most part, she has pointedly kept the particulars of her personal relationships largely under wraps.

Except for one, that is.

Namely, her highly public relationship with her weight. That love-hate relationship has been playing out on TV and the covers of magazines for years.

Even if you're not a fan of Winfrey for whatever reason (that much success, combined with her longevity, relative ubiquity and her status as one of the most powerful African-American women in the world, in 2017 one of the world's only two black female billionaires, has certainly made her a target for haters as well), you're most likely familiar with Oprah's roller-coaster weight loss journey—which, at this point, is as much a part of her life story as anything.