There will be two Law & Order shows on NBC this season, but don't expect the montership series, Law & Order, back anytime soon—if at all.
While discussing Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, the next series in Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise, Wolf pretty much confirmed the revival of the original series is dead in the water. When asked where it stands, Wolf said, "nowhere."
"I mean it's a nice thing to think about occasionally," he said. "I would be very surprised if we went back."
Rumors about a Law & Order revival started swirling in 2015. At the time, Deadline reported it could come back as a limited series, probably 10 episodes with members of the original cast, including Chris Noth and Sam Waterston, returning to the fold.
Revivals are nothing new in today's TV landscape. NBC is prepping for the return of Will & Grace with a 12-episode new season and hinted at the 2017 TCA summer press tour that they are hopeful for another batch of episodes. ABC is bringing back Roseanne and Fox previously brought back both Prison Break and The X-Files. The X-Files is returning for another batch of episodes in 2018. Showtime is currently airing a new season of Twin Peaks and Arrested Development is returning for another season on Netflix.
In addition to Law & Order True Crime, an anthology series, Law & Order: SVU is still on the air. Its new season, season 19, returns with series star Mariska Hargitay on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
Doink doink.
