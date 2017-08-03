Harry Potter Star Robert Hardy Dies at Age 91

Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge, Harry Potter

Warner Bros. Pictures

British actor Robert Hardy, who in recent years became known for his work in four of the Harry Potter films, has died at age 91.

The death of the star, who played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, was confirmed by his family Thursday. Hardy is survived by children Emma, Justine and Paul.

"Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work," his family said in a statement to BBC News, adding that Hardy had a "tremendous life" and "a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years."

"Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow," they said. "He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship The Mary Rose."

Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge, Harry Potter

Warner Bros. Pictures

The official Harry Potter Twitter page paid tribute to Hardy.

The actor was also known for his role of Siegfried Farnon on the dramedy All Creatures Great and Small, which aired between 1978 and 1990.

In addition, Hardy played former British Prime Minister and iconic leader Sir Winston Churchill multiple times, in the miniseries War and Remembrance and Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years, the series Agatha Christie's Marple, and in the TV movies Bomber HarrisThe Woman He Loved and Churchill: 100 Days That Saved Britain.

In 1981, Hardy was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his services to acting.

