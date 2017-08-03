Mike Fisher is hanging up his skates.

The 37-year-old athlete, who began his career in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators in 1999, announced he is retiring Thursday. He wrote a letter explaining his decision for the Tennessean.

"This job I've been able to have for a majority of my life is so much fun. To help create that entertainment and to see the joy we can bring to people is such a unique and exciting opportunity. I'll miss my teammates, my coaches and the game itself," said Fisher, who joined the Nashville Predators in 2010, later becoming his team's captain. "This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one. I've decided to retire from the NHL."

"I kept praying for peace about the next step in my life. A peace that said this is God's will for your future," he wrote. "A peace that said whether or not this was the right time to walk away."