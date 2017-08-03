As if they could get any more adorable, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are giving us all the feels once again.
The hunky Hawaiian-born actor took to Instagram today to share a photo from his wife's birthday surprise for him. He turned 38 on Tuesday, but he's been away filming Aquaman in Queensland. So what did Bonet do? She brought the party to him on set, surprising him with their children, Lola Iolani Momoa, 10, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 8, as well as some of his friends.
"I have never been so surprised in my life," Momoa captioned the photo. "38 is the greatest to date."
He continued, "I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j."
Though they typically fly under the radar, this is just one of the many sweet moments the couple has shared since they started dating in 2005 and wed in 2007.
Check out more of their cute pics below:
In 2015, the GoT star Jason Momoa posed with wife Lisa Bonet and wrote, "Me and wifey. So very proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz You are so talented love u."
The Hawaiian actor stood firm with his mom wrote, "Everyone unite for the world wide sign waving event happening right now. Let’s show the world that #WeAreMaunaKea. @protectmaunakea. We are ohana Aloha j and L."
Looks like Jason got exactly what he wanted when he captioned his post, "Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness. Make babies. Live. ALOHA."
Article continues below
The family man posted this party pic while stopping by a favorite pub of his called The Spaniard, while on vacation with his fam in Belfast, Ireland on July 22, 2016.
"Moon of my life Partner in crime. I f--king love u baby happy birthday. Sad I'm not home. aloha SB."
The proud papa posted this snap with his wife and two children while hanging out in Reading, England. The pic was shared on Aug. 27, 2016.
Article continues below
On Nov. 16, 2016 (Lisa's 49th birthday), Jason posted, "Mi amor. Be home soon baby. Aloha sb."
Indeed, Momoa and Bonet provide the true definition of #RelationshipGoals.