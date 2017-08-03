Oprah Winfrey is not mincing words about weight loss.

The mogul and Weight Watchers spokeswoman, who has publicly struggled with her weight for decades, recently opened up to The New York Times Magazine about her ongoing oscillation on the scale in a time when dieting ignites new social debate.

In the piece, author Taffy Brodesser-Akner explores the relationship between modern dieting and the new-age language and thought process surrounding weight loss. As Brodesser-Akner discusses, in recent years there's been a social shift from the notion of "losing weight" to "getting strong," from changing the number on the scale to feeling confident and beautiful in one's skin at all times.