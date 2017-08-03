Will and Grace—and Jack and Karen—will return. Again. NBC announced the revival of the series, which has yet to debut, has been renewed for for a second installment of 13 episodes next season.

The cast and creators were on hand for the 2017 TCA summer press tour and addressed the biggest question about the revival: What about the finale? The finale featured the main characters, drifted apart, with kids and living their own lives. Forget that.

"I kind of think the very…that was more or less a fantasy, it was a projection, that episode, into the future," David Kohan said. He said they looked at what they missed, which was the core of the show. "And I think what we missed was the dynamic between the four of them more than we missed the possibility of what their lives would be like as parents."