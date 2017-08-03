Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Instagram
Don't expect a Counting On-I Am Jazz crossover any time soon.
Derick Dillard, who stars on the former TLC series with 19 Kids and Counting alum Jill Duggar (aka Jill Duggar Dillard), has a problem with Jazz Jennings' reality show and the fact that she identifies as a girl. The 16-year-old star of I Am Jazz, which also airs on TLC, is one of the most famous and youngest transgender celebs in the world.
"What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality," Derick, 28, tweeted, in response to a promotional tweet from TLC about the series. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."
Jazz and TLC have not commented.
Many fans criticized Derick for his tweet.
"Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?" tweeted user @notthegymnast.
"I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here," Derick replied.
"You mean her," wrote user @JaniceWahlberg. "Use the right pronoun if you have no issue."
Some users said his words constituted bullying towards the teenage girl.
"He's a grown man attacking a child," wrote user @PantherNGA. "He's being a bully."
Some users pointed out how he criticized a show on his own network.
"@TLC ARE YOU SERIOUSLY OK WITH THIS??? YOU'RE GONNA ALLOW A GROWN MAN CHILD TO BULLY A CHILD ON YOUR WATCH???" user @Suhr_Enity wrote.
"Very hypocritical of your family to profit from a network which airs content against your beliefs. Don't like it? Don't associate with it," user @skossits wrote. "It's probably best not to bite the hand that feeds you."
Others expressed their support for him.
"Derick, It takes courage to speak the truth," wrote user @MarciaR74214445 12. "I support you with my prayers as you stand for God's word. God bless you, young man."