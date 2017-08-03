L'Oreal brand ambassador Helen Mirren isn't afraid to get real about the products she represents.

In true Mirren fashion, the 72-year-old actress sat on a L'Oreal panel in Cannes yesterday during which she made some off-the-cuff remarks that probably weren't approved by the brand's PR team ahead of time.

"I'm not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I've always loved make-up," she told the crowd. "I'm an eternal optimist—I know that when I put my moisturizer on it probably does f--k all, but it just makes me feel better. I've always said to L'Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better."