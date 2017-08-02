Move over, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's of the world. Take a seat, Eric and Jessie James Decker. This couple is redefining relationship goals.
Activist and author Robbie Tripp just threw his hat into the ring for Husband of the Year with a body-positive message dedicated to his wife, lifestyle blogger Sarah Tripp. In the sweet note shared to Instagram, Tripp recalls being ridiculed for his attraction to women that don't necessarily ascribe to typical beauty standards.
"I love this woman and her curvy body," he wrote. "As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as 'chubby' or even 'fat.'"
Tripp continued, "Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie."
"For me," he added, "there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc."
"Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart," Robbie then gushed. "There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room."
Tripp, who married the love of his life in 2014, concluded with an inspiring message to both men and women. "Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty."
As for the ladies? He wrote, "Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah."
Can we get an amen?! The almost 13,000 people that have liked and commented on the message certainly agree. E! News spoke exclusively to the couple, who expressed their surprise at the suddenly viral moment.
"It is so exciting to see this post getting so much attention because it contains my favorite subjects to talk about: my beautiful wife and spreading positivity!" Robbie tells us. "It's been amazing to see how many men have commented and tagged their girlfriend or wife to say how much they love her curvy body. That's been such a beautiful and unexpected result of this post and it's awesome to see all the love being shown to the curvy girls and women out there who often feel so ignored and even shamed by society."
Sarah agrees, calling the attention, "humbling and beautiful." She adds, "I've been getting so many messages from curvy women all over the world sharing how the post made them cry and how it helped them believe that they deserve to be loved and adored just the way they are."
As a body positive fashion blogger, Sarah says she's always felt "very open" in sharing her journey. Her goal is to "help girls and women be confident and learn to love the skin they're in. I'm a firm believer that confidence is what's most sexy in a woman and that applies to all shapes and sizes!"
Scrolling through Robbie's Instagram feed, it's obvious he loves supporting his wife. But for some reason, Tripp's latest love note really resonated.
"When I first saw the photo, I instantly knew what I was going to post about because it was such a perfect shot of me holding Sarah's cute curvy body and I wanted to celebrate how much I love her," the proud hubby explains, later continuing, "I hoped people would see this post and maybe rethink the superficial and prepackaged image of women that they see in the media."