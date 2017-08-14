There was a whole lot happening onstage at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards Sunday tonight—and just as much happening behind the scenes!
While cameras captured Chris Pratt's first speech since his separation from Anna Faris and Maroon 5's faux breakup announcement while accepting the first Decade Award, there were some things fans just couldn't see from the comfort of their couches during FOX's telecast.
With eyes and ears inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, E! News caught a glimpse of many of the celebrity attendees' candid moments. Whether they were mingling with fellow stars, dancing in the wings or even walking around with a puppy, the famous figures certainly had fun—even if the cameras missed it.
1. Selfies With Lord Disick
While Scott Disick was there to support pal French Montana, famous fans flocked to the reality star for a picture. At one point, Maddie Ziegler's mom Melissa Gisoni and fellow Dance Mom Christi Lukasiak approached the star for a quick selfie during a commercial break.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2. A Tale of Two Stars
As Chris Pratt was about to accept his award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor, he had no idea there was a crazy scene erupting in the back area of the floor seating when host Jake Paul walked out to take his seat. Fans were so consumed by the sighting, one girl was crying as she approached him. "They [were] just going nuts for Jake," a source noted.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images)
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom