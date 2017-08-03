There are lifestyles of the rich and the famous, then there is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lifestyle.
Music's most powerful couple is currently in escrow on a stunning mega-mansion nestled in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, a source tells E! News. The 30,000-square-foot property was privately listed for $135 million, but it appears Bey and Jay's reported $120 million bid was enough to secure the incredibly lavish home for their growing family.
E! News obtained exclusive images of the property, which was in its final stages of a four-year construction project at the time they were taken. As expected, this isn't any 'ol celebrity pad. The Carter-Knowles' brood can look forward to kicking back in one of four pools, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms as well as an expansive kitchen and living area with custom-made fixtures from Italy.
The estate's standout features also include bullet-proof windows, a rooftop helipad for all your private helicopter landing needs, 15-car garage and an in-house spa and fitness center with a 12-person whirlpool. Our source also says $10 million of what they'll pay will include purchasing the furniture and staging the entire space.
No word yet on when Queen Bey and Jay-Z plan on relocating from their Malibu beach home to Bel Air, but it's safe to say Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter will have plenty of space to call their own.
Go where very few (unless you're a member of this couple's inner circle) have gone before, and step inside what might just be the City of Angel's most impressive abode.
The musically-talented power couple reportedly put in a $120 million bid to call this 30,000-square-foot Bel Air mega-mansion their very own.
Architect Paul McClean designed the impressive property for a family keen on indoor-outdoor living. The home's massive glass panels that disappear into walls open up the entire floor plan to the front and backyard.
The Carter-Knowles clan will have four (count 'em: four!) different pools to choose from. There's even a rooftop pool, and a waterway lined with trees that meander around the property.
Looking back up at the estate from the pool deck you'd think you died and went to real estate heaven. So much travertine marble, so little time.
There are multiple water features on the property, including a set of "floating trees" near the entry. McLean set out to build the house as if it was floating on water, which is part of his signature strategy to soften the often sharp lines and rectangular structures with a touch of nature.
And did we mention there's a helipad on the roof and an elevator in the center of the home? Other amenities include separate gaming and entertainment structures as well as a basketball court. Balling!
There's no better way to reach the home's eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms than by climbing this custom staircase.
Made from an exotic piece of wood, butterflied and book-matched, the extraordinary staircase's stone steps are lined with soft, dark brown leather.
The sky was the limit with this property! Bey and Jay's main room boasts 30-40 foot ceilings and luxurious detailings.
Pictured here, the glass window completely recedes into the left and right side walls to open the entire home up to the expansive patio and lawn.
It's rumored that Queen Bey and her rapper hubby's offer included $10 million for staging and furnishing of the home. This limestone sink is made from solid bronze and sits atop Calacatta marble floor.
If it's not clear already, this isn't a typical starter home. Our source described the property as a "modern fortress," as everything is motorized via remote controls.
Consider this estate a "smart" home, utilizing the latest features in technology to deliver both convenience and safety. The alarm system is described as "intense," not to mention the bullet-proof windows.
The kitchen cabinets were custom made in Italy by Gessi and designed by the architect with contemporary living in mind.
Additionally, the kitchen touts two large islands overlooks the living area's incredible views. As for the appliances, Bey and Jay enlisted Miele for their state of the art fixtures.
Each sink throughout the mansion was custom made from stone and cantilever into the walls.
You'll never find two bathrooms that look the same in this home, as each boast a custom layout, stone tile work, faucets and fixtures from Italy and wall-mounted toilets that open, close and flush without being touched.
As if one master bathroom wasn't enough, there are two each with a soaking tub and grand shower.
It appears the couple favored a black and white tiled backsplash for one of their many showers.
After working up a sweat in their property's fitness room, Beyoncé will feel rejuvenated after a visit to the marble steam room, shower and whirlpool that fits 12.
Asymmetric sinks are all the rage these days, according to this A-list pairing.
With a wardrobe as enviable as the "Halo" singer's, it's no wonder her closet is twice the size of Jay-Z's.
While some would store family heirlooms or fine china, we expect Bey and Jay to house their hundreds and hundreds of awards in this glass case.
