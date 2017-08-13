When it comes to awards shows, there are a lot more winners than there are losers. The same applies to red carpets. While not everyone can get an A in fashion sense, there were plenty of stars who got more than a passing grade on the red carpet tonight.

As dozens of singers, actors and athletes of all ages flocked to USC's Galen Center tonight for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, all eyes were on what the stars were wearing from head to toe even before the fun-filled show began.

Zendaya, Ne-Yo and Melissa Benoist are just some of the well-dressed stars whose style caught our eyes.

Check out those stars and the other fashion statements that made their mark. Let's dig in!