Teen Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Jake Paul, the Stars of Dance Moms and More

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kaia Gerber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vienna Girardi, Instagram

The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals She Lost Twins in Miscarriage

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Throws Son Zuma a Magical Harry Potter-Themed 9th Birthday Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kids and adults of all ages better gather around, because one of summer's biggest parties is about to begin.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are here—meaning your favorite stars from sports, music, movies, TV and more are traveling to the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles in hopes of picking up a world-famous surfboard.

While we wish everyone could be a winner, some will simply be able to enjoy a star-studded evening at the awards show that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

And did we mention Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal and the cast of Riverdale are all confirmed to appear? Because that's totally what's going down tonight.

But that's not all—Maroon 5 is also set to take home the highly coveted Decade Award, which celebrates the band’s evolution over the past 10 years.

The show also promises performances by Louis Tomlinson and BeBe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Rita Ora, the live show promises plenty of surprises.

Before we get to all the winners and must-see moments, we have to talk about the fashion. From the fun and funky to the random and dare we say ridiculous, we have all your stars' looks from head to toe in our massive gallery updating below. Let's get this party started.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nikki and Brie Bella

The Bella twins are double trouble on the blue carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Zendaya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star looks absolutely fab in her pajama-inspired ensemble.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Isabella Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, Olivia Giannulli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isabella Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Giannulli

The former Full House stars and her daughters go for lace on the blue carpet.

Article continues below

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Carter Jenkins

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Carter Jenkins

The Famous in Love star slips on a jean jacket for the fun-filled bash.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Katherine McNamara

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Katherine McNamara

The star goes for a colorful creation at the award show.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Jake Paul

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jake Paul

YouTube personality looked super cool on the red carpet.

Article continues below

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ayo, Teo

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ayo & Teo

Brothers Ayleo and Mateo Bowles attend the award show in style.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Kendall Vertes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kendall Vertes

The Dance Moms star is rocking red at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Chloe Lukasiak

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloe Lukasiak

 The personality attends the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

TAGS/ 2017 Teen Choice Awards , Riverdale , Top Stories , Maroon 5
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.