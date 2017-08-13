Kids and adults of all ages better gather around, because one of summer's biggest parties is about to begin.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are here—meaning your favorite stars from sports, music, movies, TV and more are traveling to the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles in hopes of picking up a world-famous surfboard.

While we wish everyone could be a winner, some will simply be able to enjoy a star-studded evening at the awards show that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

And did we mention Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal and the cast of Riverdale are all confirmed to appear? Because that's totally what's going down tonight.

But that's not all—Maroon 5 is also set to take home the highly coveted Decade Award, which celebrates the band’s evolution over the past 10 years.

The show also promises performances by Louis Tomlinson and BeBe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Rita Ora, the live show promises plenty of surprises.

Before we get to all the winners and must-see moments, we have to talk about the fashion. From the fun and funky to the random and dare we say ridiculous, we have all your stars' looks from head to toe in our massive gallery updating below. Let's get this party started.