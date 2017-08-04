Sometimes opposites attract…and other times they drive everyone in the house crazy.

Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff seem to only have one thing in common—they can't stand each other.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's Famously Single, Chad has had enough of Karina. "I still want to be friends with her. But at the same time I don't want to be friends with someone who blatantly disrespects me and has no thoughts or feelings towards what I want," Chad explains.

Malika Haqq was quick to play devil's advocate between the couple. "Do you feel like that's a little unfair?" Malika asks. "Because you did have another girl come to the party. So you guys are both kind of doing the same thing."