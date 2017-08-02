On the series about the big city doctor (Williams) who drags his family to a small Colorado town to offer free medical services to its residents, Pratt played the son of the town's non-free doctor (Amandes), and the brother of Emily Van Camp's character Amy. Apparently, he was known for his willingness to learn and his appetite, but the rest of the cast always knew he would go on to do great things.

"I taught Chris how to play tennis and golf while we were there, we hung out quite a bit, and I told him he was going to be a star," John Beasley said. "You know, he's a good looking white boy…I had no idea he was going to be Chris Pratt."

Van Camp remembered him chowing down on a "steak for four" after the other cast members dared him to finish it, and Amandes recalled that Pratt was very fond of the on-set food.

"He would sit down and do a take, and he would eat, and we'd call 5 and he would still be eating," he said. "He's turning around, 'this is so good! What is this, apple cake?'"