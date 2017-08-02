Everything You Need for the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

Branded: Outdoor Movie

Getty Image

Fact: Summer weather is a dream scenario.

Not only do you get to spend your days frolicking in the sun, but it also stays warm enough for you to enjoy the outdoors well into the evening.  And in the spirit of staying out late, you're also in the mood to entertain.

One genius way to gather your friends in a low-key way? Throw an outdoor movie night right in your own backyard. Set up a screen, pick a flick, provide some snacks and you're set.

Did we mention you don't even have to leave your house? 

Branded: Movie Night

Projector

First thing's first: You're going to need this in order to watch that movie.

Epson 640 Home Cinema Projector, $360

Branded: Movie Night

Movie Screen

And what's movie night without an actual theatre-sized big screen?

Elite Screens YardMaster Foldable Outdoor Portable Light Weight Front Projection Movie Screen, $210

Branded: Movie Night

Popcorn Popper

This is pretty much the quintessential movie snack right here, people. 

Popcorn Popper, $35

Branded: Movie Night

Popcorn Seasoning

And since everyone has their preferences, it's a nice touch to let them personalize their snack. 

Great Northern Popcorn 5 Piece Popcorn Seasoning Set, $20

Branded: Movie Night

Cooler

Whether you're going with sangria or lemonade, you're gonna need a place to put your batch. 

White Lid Ribbed Beverage Dispenser, $15

Branded: Movie Night

Popcorn Bowls

You're also going to need something to hold that freshly popped popcorn, aren't you now?

White Metal Enamelware Popcorn Bowls, Set of 4, $25

Branded: Movie Night

Pizza Oven

Rule of life: Pizza is always a good idea. And something tells us you'll be using this oven for more than just movie nights. 

Forno 4 Wood Burning Pizza Oven, $4,300

Branded: Movie Night

Outdoor Loveseat

And don't forget that you'll need somewhere comfy to sit (that also has enough room for you to snuggle with SO while you watch).

Falls Loveseat, $860

Branded: Movie Night

Outdoor Bean Bag

But if you're rolling solo, melt into this outdoor bean bag. 

Twist Outdoor Bean Bag Chair, $133

Branded: Movie Night

Cozy Blanket

Lastly, just as a precaution to make sure you don't get chilly, have a blanket handy. You are outside, afterall. 

Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw, $98

Now all that's left to do is press play! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

