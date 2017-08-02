Paging, Yolanda Hadid! Is there a third Hadid sister being held against her will?

That's what some internet sleuths have hypothesized after discovering Iza IJzerman on Instagram, a Dutch model and blogger who's a dead ringer for Gigi Hadid. From the dirty blond waves to their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses, it's practically impossible to tell the difference between Gigi and Iza when scrolling through their Instagram feeds.

Plus, Gigi's flair for stylish eyewear? Her doppelgänger also can't resist a selfie with a pair of tinted lenses resting ever so slightly below her eye-line.