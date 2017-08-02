Men's Journal
Raising a child post-divorce is never easy—not even for Jeremy Renner.
The Avengers star recently graced the cover of Men's Journal's September 2017 issue, in which he opened up about his family and future.
The actor's only child, a daughter named Ava, was born in 2013, and Renner has been sharing custody of her with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco since their divorce in 2014. Men's Journal reported that Renner purchased his massive Hollywood Hills home when he and Pacheco were still together, but now the actor lives by himself in the space that was designed for a family, with his daughter staying there half the time.
"I'd like to have eight [kids] running around," the Hawkeye actor told the magazine. "A gaggle, a little clan."
He told the outlet he has thought about having another girl and naming her Hannah.
"But at this point," he said, "That's not in my future."
"It takes two," he explained. "Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life—but I think as we get older, there's more value in doing something with somebody."
In the meantime, Renner is absolutely smitten with his little girl.
"It was like seeing The Matrix," the actor said of her birth. "In a second, everything just opened up and made perfect sense."
Renner and Pacheco ended with a messy and public divorce, both making claims about the other that ended up as tabloid headlines.
"It was awful," the 46-year-old actor said. "Airing dirty laundry, the mudslinging. I don't give a f—k about my feelings. But do what's best for the baby."
The two now, however, maintain an amicable relationship and live close to each other. Renner has custody of Ava every other week.
"That's my number one thing as a parent," Renner told the magazine. "Continuity and consistency."
As for acting, the Avenger didn't hold back when describing the strenuous work put into starring in The Avengers, Mission: Impossible and The Bourne Legacy all within a short time span.
"I was f—king exhausted," the actor said. "In four years, I slept in my own bed maybe two months. I didn't see my family, didn't see my friends. I spent four birthdays in a row with my assistant. It was a glorious time—but it was a long, long run. By the end of it, I was toast. It was all things I wanted to do, but I wouldn't do it over again. Chris [Pratt] is kind of on that train right now. I couldn't go on that train again."
Now he's a little more choosy when it comes to roles—it took him a year to read the script for his upcoming film Wind River, in which he stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen, but claims that once he did he "just couldn't say no."
Wind River comes out this Friday, Aug. 4. Renner is set to reprise his role as Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated for release on May 4, 2018.