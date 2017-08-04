Splash News
This mother-daughter paid a visit across the pond.
A source confirmed to E! News, Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Radlan, hopped on a plane and headed to London last week. The Suits star, who has famously been dating Prince Harry for the past year, used the special trip to show her mom some of the sights of her beau's native city. As E! News previously reported, she and the royal have spoken about living in London and Meghan "really sees herself moving" there in the future.
No trip to England would be complete for the ladies without some plans with Harry himself. "Doria, of course, spent time with Harry and Meghan together," the source noted.
After nearly a week in the United Kingdom, the actress and her mother packed up their bags and Markle made her way home to Toronto to resume shooting for Suits.
The trip fell just a week ahead of the star's 36th birthday today and around the time of their 1-year anniversary, so it certainly seems like it was the perfect time to pay Harry a visit. While she is expected to stay in Toronto through the week to film the hit series, as the insider noted, "She'll be back in London before you know it."
Harry and Meghan are no strangers to secret transatlantic trips. In late June, the prince managed to dodge the paparazzi and visit Markle in Toronto.
"They've just been chilling at home," a source told E! News at the time. "There's always someone watching or trying to get pics when they go out that they're pretty happy just staying in and doing nothing. They like to cook, watch movies and that kind of thing."
While they continue to successfully evade cameras (they were last photographed together sneaking a kiss in early May), eager fans continue to speculate about a potential engagement.
Though no such milestone has been confirmed, as a source told E! recently, "They aren't rushing ahead at a ridiculous speed or making rash decisions...but, yes, they love each other very much and neither could imagine being without the other."