This mother-daughter paid a visit across the pond.

A source confirmed to E! News, Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Radlan, hopped on a plane and headed to London last week. The Suits star, who has famously been dating Prince Harry for the past year, used the special trip to show her mom some of the sights of her beau's native city. As E! News previously reported, she and the royal have spoken about living in London and Meghan "really sees herself moving" there in the future.

No trip to England would be complete for the ladies without some plans with Harry himself. "Doria, of course, spent time with Harry and Meghan together," the source noted.