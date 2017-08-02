Details On Ben Affleck's Hot Hollywood Date Night With Lindsay Shookus

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK Special

Watch Kim, Khloe & Family Throw "Shade" in Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special First Look!

Botched Duct Tape

Watch This Botched Patient Have Her Husband Help Duct Tape Her Sagging Breasts

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No bad blood here!

It looks like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are continuing to get on with their lives post-split. On Monday evening, Ben was spotted on a date at Hollywood's iO West Improv Theater with his new girlfriend, and Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus.

But Garner was also seen on a date of her own. The actress was spotted earlier in the day hanging around town with Ben's mom Christine Ann Boldt. The pair looked quite content as they strolled the streets of Brentwood.

Looks like these two are keeping things cordial for the kids.

Photos

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Watch the E! News clip above to get all the details!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Ben Affleck , Jennifer Garner , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.