Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are actors and avid activists, and now they can add another title to their resume: Parents!

E! News can confirm the famous couple welcomed their first child into the world on July 25—a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

They first announced their pregnancy in May after much speculation. Nikki took to Instagram to share a photo of her precious baby bump in a Bayou With Love dress (the sustainable clothing line she founded a year ago), writing, "I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."

She added, "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you…Love your parents."