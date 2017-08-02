" "

As if weddings aren't expensive enough.

Texas couple Neely and Andrew Moldovan has been ordered to pay their wedding photographer Andrea Polito $1.08 million after she sued them for defamation over negative statements they made publicly about her professional work with them. The couple has not commented.

The Moldovans had been engaged with Polito in a dispute over a $125 fee for an album cover. Polito told the Dallas Morning News that after several weeks of back and forth with the couple, she said she would absorb the cost to satisfy her customers.

Days later, the pair aired their grievances with her in an interview with Dallas-Forth Worth TV station NBC 5. They told the outlet that Polito's company's manager told them the fee was not included in their contract and that their wedding album would be forfeited unless they paid the fee. The photographer later told the station that her order form "clearly states that the cover is not included in the wedding package and is an additional charge."

"As any of our brides would tell you, we have a very strong policy regarding the high-resolution files, which are not released until the photo album is completed," she wrote on her blog in 2015. "To suggest that we would hold images 'hostage' in retaliation is simply inaccurate...it is very clear that this small business discrepancy over $125 has gone too far because of ulterior motives."