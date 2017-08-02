This P.M. Skin-Care Routine Is Celeb-Approved

Are you getting your beauty sleep?
Whether you're a deep sleeper that needs 8-10 hours or an insomniac that can barely squeeze in four, nighttime is the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate your skin, as well as your mind. You've been wearing makeup all day, exposing your skin to free radicals and soaking up the sun—hasn't your skin been through enough? In bed, you can treat your skin to nutrients, antioxidants and anti-aging products to reverse any damage without fear of looking oily.
For celebrities with early wake-up calls and packed schedules like Jenna Dewan Tatum, bright eyes and radiant skin are normally the result of an effective before-bed routine. Their skin-care specialists and facialists recommend a number of steps to prep skin for the flashing lights of the next day.
Want to know how to build your routine? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!
Apply an oil-based makeup remover to dry skin and massage gently until the product melts into a liquid form.
Apply a cleanser in circular motions to remove excess oil and dirt.
Place toner onto a cotton ball or the tips of your fingers and massage into your face, neck and décolletage in circular motion.
Using your fingertips, massage oil into your face.
Sleeping serums offer everything you need to give your skin eight hours of rejuvenation. Massage into your face, neck and décolletage.
Try putting on a face mask two to three times a week for a deep clean. Pro tip: Multitask! Put on your mask, then do the dishes, wash clothes, etc..
Sweet dreams, beauty lovers!
