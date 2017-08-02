This P.M. Skin-Care Routine Is Celeb-Approved

Are you getting your beauty sleep?

Whether you're a deep sleeper that needs 8-10 hours or an insomniac that can barely squeeze in four, nighttime is the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate your skin, as well as your mind. You've been wearing makeup all day, exposing your skin to free radicals and soaking up the sun—hasn't your skin been through enough? In bed, you can treat your skin to nutrients, antioxidants and anti-aging products to reverse any damage without fear of looking oily.

For celebrities with early wake-up calls and packed schedules like Jenna Dewan Tatum, bright eyes and radiant skin are normally the result of an effective before-bed routine. Their skin-care specialists and facialists recommend a number of steps to prep skin for the flashing lights of the next day.