After she returned to the spotlight, Gomez became outspoken about feeling as if she had to present an image of perfection on social media. Today, she's uninterested in selling lies to her fans, as she cares about their wellbeing as much as her own. "Because of social media, because of all the pressure that girls have, it's so difficult," she says. "It's good to be connected, to see things, and to get a sense of what your friends are up to. But it also allows people to think they need to look or be a certain way."

"I remember when I had my Disney show, I was just running around and not caring and making kids laugh. I was all over the place. And now it feels more zoomed-in—you have ugly people trying to get negative things from you, and the energy makes you feel bad about yourself. You can't help it. It's very hard to find out who you are during all that mess and pressure," she says. "I had a choice to let it drive me crazy and tear me down or just allow myself to have real conversations with people. So I came to a place where it's like, 'I have this platform, and I can still do what I love and connect to people who feel like they grew up with me.' I won't share things that I don't want to."

And it's not as if she's immune to criticism. "Of course I care, but I care less and less, and that's so freeing," she tells InStyle. "My livelihood can't depend on 'Am I liked?' When I was on Disney, it was like, 'Oh, they didn't like it?' It hurts your feelings."