Krispy Kreme and Reese's are about to rollout your new favorite dessert.

Ever wanted the sweet doughy exterior of a signature Krispy Kreme donut with the peanut butter filling of a Reese's peanut butter cup? Well, the chains have answered your prayers with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup donut.

As Thrillest reported, the new creation is filled with Reese's peanut butter cream, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, Reese's mini peanut butter chips and peanuts.