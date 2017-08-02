Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme and Reese's are about to rollout your new favorite dessert.
Ever wanted the sweet doughy exterior of a signature Krispy Kreme donut with the peanut butter filling of a Reese's peanut butter cup? Well, the chains have answered your prayers with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup donut.
As Thrillest reported, the new creation is filled with Reese's peanut butter cream, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, Reese's mini peanut butter chips and peanuts.
While Australia and the United Kingdom have been enjoying the treat for the past year, the donut creation will finally be available at stateside Krispy Kreme's on Friday. The limited edition donut will weigh in at $1.69 a piece—a small price to pay to taste what Krispy Kreme described as the marriage of "two iconic American flavors."
However, while they won't take a toll on your wallet, they may take a hit to your daily calorie count. The donut comes with 400 calories and 21 grams of sugar.
While you wait to get your hands on one, distract yourself with these photos of your favorite celebrities showing donuts some love.
Will you try the new treat? Sound off in the comments below!