Kristen Stewart doesn't want just grilled cheese for the rest of her life.

The actress talks about her sexuality and love life in Harpar's Bazaar U.K.'s September 2017 issue. The actress has dated both men, including former Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, and women. She is currently dating model Stella Maxwell.

When asked if she would date men again, Stewart told the magazine, "Yeah, totally. Definitely... Some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"

(Read the full interview with Stewart in Harpers Bazaar U.K.'s September 2017 issue, on sale Aug. 4. Also available as a digital edition.)