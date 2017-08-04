Even Kylie Jenner feels lonely sometimes.
In this preview from Sunday's Life of Kylie premiere, the 19-year-old E! star reveals she's always felt like a bit of an outsider.
"I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up," Kylie explains. "And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast."
Kylie's soft spot for the outcast makes her even more excited to surprise her fan Albert at his high school prom in Sacramento. While on a Facetime call with Albert's mom, Kylie learns that Albert was "crying" and "devastated" when no girl would be his prom date.
"Just seeing Albert's mom and the emotion she has for her son, I don't know it's just not cool," Kylie says. "Kids are mean these days and it's not right to treat people like that."
That's when Kylie tells Albert's mom she wants to be his prom date and she loses it. Watch the clip to see her emotional reaction!
