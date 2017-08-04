Even Kylie Jenner feels lonely sometimes.

In this preview from Sunday's Life of Kylie premiere, the 19-year-old E! star reveals she's always felt like a bit of an outsider.

"I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up," Kylie explains. "And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast."