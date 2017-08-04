Kylie Jenner Says She's Always Felt Like an "Outcast"—"I Can't Relate to a Lot of People"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elizabeth Olsen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tiffany Pollard, Famously Single

Tiffany Pollard Makes an Emotional Reveal During Awkward Date: "I Want a Family Soon"

Botched 408, Kailan

Botched Recap: Kailan's Boobs Are No Longer Trapped in a "Duct Tape Prison" Thanks to Dr. Terry Dubrow

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Even Kylie Jenner feels lonely sometimes.

In this preview from Sunday's Life of Kylie premiere, the 19-year-old E! star reveals she's always felt like a bit of an outsider.

"I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up," Kylie explains. "And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast."

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 101

E!

Kylie's soft spot for the outcast makes her even more excited to surprise her fan Albert at his high school prom in Sacramento. While on a Facetime call with Albert's mom, Kylie learns that Albert was "crying" and "devastated" when no girl would be his prom date.

"Just seeing Albert's mom and the emotion she has for her son, I don't know it's just not cool," Kylie says. "Kids are mean these days and it's not right to treat people like that."

That's when Kylie tells Albert's mom she wants to be his prom date and she loses it. Watch the clip to see her emotional reaction!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.