Meghan Markle's Suits Guide to Dressing Like an Adult at the Office

ESC: Meghan Markle, Suits

USA

Meghan Markle's here to teach you about dressing like an adult in the workplace.

In honor of the actress' birthday tomorrow, we're taking some serious style notes from her Suits character Rachel's adult office wardrobe. You know, because sometimes the lines between being business-appropriate and not get a little blurry.

So for all you professionals out there, who wear white shirts, pencil skirts and pantsuits on the daily, take notes. This lawyer's closet is, in all honesty, pretty typical, but every once and a while she surprises us with a fashion-forward top or a bold pair of pumps.

Meghan Markle's Exact Wardrobe Pieces

The formula is pretty simple (Rachel follows somewhat of a strict top and skirt regimen), so take a scroll through three perfect-for-the-boardroom looks you can easily imitate!

ESC: Meghan Markle, Suits

USA

Timeless Tailoring

When Meghan's character Suits-up (pun intended) for court dates, her go-to is an expertly-tailored, menswear-inspired pantsuit. For important board meetings or that interview for the job you're hoping to land, rock something like this and you'll be sure to get the gig.

ESC: Office Attire

Mango

Patterned Suit Blazer, $60

ESC: Office Attire

Haute Hippie

Modal-Jersey Camisole, Was: $85, Now: $39

ESC: Office Attire

Mango

Straight Suit Trousers, $50

ESC: Office Attire

Zara

High Heel Jacquard Court Shoes, $50

ESC: Meghan Markle, Suits

USA

Classically Cool

When you think of a typical lawyer's attire (or really any businesswoman, for that matter), this is probably the outfit that comes to mind. A crisp white shirt is a must, throw a grey pencil skirt into the mix and you couldn't look the part more then top it all off with a cool leather folio or notebook and pointed-toe pumps!

ESC: Office Attire

H&M

Cotton Shirt, $25

ESC: Office Attire

J.Crew Factory

Lightweight Wool Pencil Skirt, $70

ESC: Office Attire

Steve Madden

Daisie, $90

ESC: Office Attire

Ezra Arthur

Medium Leather Notebook, $65

ESC: Meghan Markle, Suits

USA

Fashion-Forward Femme

It's not often you see lawyers or, really, any professionals wearing something like this IRL, but, hey, girls just wanna have fun! For those of you itching to add personality to this extra-adult outfits, something like this is your perfect match. Keep your skirt business as usual and pair it with a statement-making top.

ESC: Office Attire

Givenchy

Ruffled Lace Long Sleeve Top, $1,945

ESC: Office Attire

Madewell

Anthem Crop Cami, Was: $20, Now: $15

ESC: Office Attire

Babaton

Johan Skirt, $145

ESC: Office Attire

Topshop

Raphael Sandals, $75

It's adulting 101: office edition.

Clearly, pencil skirts are key.

