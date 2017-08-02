Something wicked this way comes...maybe.
The CW's president Mark Pedowitz gave fans of The Vampire Diaries, which ended its run last season, and The Originals, which is heading into its fifth and final season, a glimmer of hope about the world continuing with another spinoff when he took the stage at the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour on Wednesday.
"Julie [Plec] and I and the studio have had many a discussion, nothing has come out of it yet, but Julie really wants to get the final season of The Originals done, but I am hopeful and if Julie wishes to do it, I look forward to a spinoff down the line…that's really up to Julie at this point."
So would a potential spinoff focus on Hope, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) supernatural daughter?
"There's been many conversations about the character of Hope, but again, it's still too early in the process," Pedowitz said. 'I want Julie to deal with this final season."
As for one of the network's buzzed-about projects that ultimately didn't get picked up for this season, a reboot of the beloved Charmed, Pedowitz said he's still hopeful it will eventually make it to air, with Jane the Virgin's Jennie Urman as executive producer.
WB
"It's in redevelopment," he said of bringing back the witchy series. "We're waiting to see Jennie Urman wants to come back with. She's busy with Jane right now…it's early in the development process, but we're redeveloping it and hopefully it will come out."
Here are some other notable CW nuggets from Pedowitz:
-There's no end in sight for iZombie, as Pedowitz said he's not had any conversations with Rob Thomas about wrapping up the zombie drama. "If and when we get there, we'll sit down with Rob Thomas and figure it out. At this time, I'm not planning on having that series end."
-In a bit of The Flash news, Pedowitz spilled, "I think we're done with Speedster villains." Expect to see more lightness in the new season.
-The dates for the annual DC crossover event: Supergirl and Arrow will air on Nov. 7, while The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will air on Nov. 28.
-In his annual Supernatural address, the network will continue to air is as long as its stars want to keep doing it. SO basically, get ready to see the Winchesters in walkers.