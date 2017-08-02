Something wicked this way comes...maybe.

The CW's president Mark Pedowitz gave fans of The Vampire Diaries, which ended its run last season, and The Originals, which is heading into its fifth and final season, a glimmer of hope about the world continuing with another spinoff when he took the stage at the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour on Wednesday.

"Julie [Plec] and I and the studio have had many a discussion, nothing has come out of it yet, but Julie really wants to get the final season of The Originals done, but I am hopeful and if Julie wishes to do it, I look forward to a spinoff down the line…that's really up to Julie at this point."