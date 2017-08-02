Demi Lovato has no fear of opening up about mental health—especially when it comes to her own struggle with being bipolar—but she doesn't want it to define her.

The 24-year-old singer sat down with radio host Elvin Duran on iHeartRadio's Label Defiers with ZICO Coconut Water earlier this week during which she opened up about stripping herself free from social constructs and labels.

For example, though she revealed her bipolar diagnosis in 2011 and has openly spoken out about it since then, she doesn't believe that's what makes her who she is.