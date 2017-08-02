This Is Us Season 2 Poster Brings the Tears—And Laughs!

If the This Is Us season two poster is any indication about what's ahead, you better buckle up for more tears—but some laughs too.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season poster featuring all your favorite Pearsons and family member adjacents. If you left last season feeling down about Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), let this poster mend your broken heart. The new art also features the teenaged Kevin, Kate and Randall, played by Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile and Niles Fitch.

This Is Us also stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Alexandra Breckenridge and Jon Huertas.