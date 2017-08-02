This Is Us Season 2 Poster Brings the Tears—And Laughs!

NBC
If the This Is Us season two poster is any indication about what's ahead, you better buckle up for more tears—but some laughs too.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season poster featuring all your favorite Pearsons and family member adjacents. If you left last season feeling down about Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), let this poster mend your broken heart. The new art also features the teenaged Kevin, Kate and Randall, played by Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile and Niles Fitch.
This Is Us also stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Alexandra Breckenridge and Jon Huertas.
"I was excited," Emmy nominee Metz told Kristin Dos Santos about her thoughts after reading the first new script for the season. "I was really excited because I feel like Kate is doing things that she's wanted to do for so long, desperately."
And yes, before you ask, you will find out how Jack dies. But maybe don't watch the show hoping just for that answer.
"I always tell people focus more on the way the man lived than how he died. I think—look, go back and watch the episodes. Don't just watch them for Jack, watch them for every character and understand, let's say what the adversity is and the challengers are and how they're met with bravery," Ventimiglia recently told E! News.
Season two of the hit NBC drama, which has been nominated for 11 Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 after The Voice.
"To be really honest I feel zero pressure on season two. I think we, on the creative end, are approaching it the same way," he told us. "We're just excited to be there. We don't feel any pressure to do anything grand or big, I think it's just continuing to tell stories of these really, really great people."
