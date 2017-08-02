Donald Trump Almost Played the President in Sharknado 3

"Then we immediately heard from Trump's lawyer," Latt said. "He basically said, 'How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We're going to sue you! We're going to shut the entire show down!'"

Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter that a dinner with Ziering to discuss casting Trump did take place but said he has no recollection of the angry correspondence.

Anthony C. Ferrante, director of all the Sharknado movies, had also said at SharkCon in Tampa, Florida last month that Trump was originally supposed to play the president in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and that the role went to Cuban due to scheduling conflicts.

"Now I kind of actually believe [Trump] still thinks he's in Sharknado," he said, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.