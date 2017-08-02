Sofia Vergara is not afraid to strip down and bare it all...In fact, she's quite proud to do so!

The Modern Family star covers the annual Naked Issue of Women's Health Magazine in which she opens up about what it means to be posing nude at her age.

"Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body," she told the publication. "It's not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine."

So how exactly did the actress and mother prepare for the shoot? Well, first and foremost, she accepts her body and her skin for what it is and what it is not.

"I'm 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect," she explained. "It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me."