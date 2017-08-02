Matt Lanter's Wife Angela Is Pregnant With Their First Child

"Matt and I are overjoyed to be entering into parenthood. We've always dreamed of having our own family. This secret has been the hardest we've ever had to keep," Angela said, adding that she and Matt (who starred as Liam in The CW's 90210) hoped to wait "until the time was right."

Angela is currently in her second trimester.

"My first trimester was a little rough. I was sick before I even found out that I was pregnant! Every single symptom I've had has served as a reminder of the miracle God has given us. I'm now four months along and started feeling the baby move for the first time just a couple days ago. Hearing the heartbeat for the first time, seeing our first ultrasound and feeling the first movements have all been moments that we'll never forget!" she blogged. Talking to People, she added, "After battling endometriosis for many years, we are just so beyond thankful to have the chance to become parents. Matt has gone above and beyond any expectation I could have had. From taking care of me when I'm feeling sick, to never missing a doctor's appointment."