XactpiX/ Splash News; Vasquez-Max Lopes / Stoianov / SPOT / BACKGRID
XactpiX/ Splash News; Vasquez-Max Lopes / Stoianov / SPOT / BACKGRID
It was quite the busy day for these famous exes.
On the heels of a quick weekend trip to Maine, Ben Affleck and his new leading lady, Lindsay Shookus, were spotted arriving to Hollywood's iO West Improv Theater Monday night to catch a 6:30 p.m. show. According to a source, the SNL producer met up with some people she knew while Ben came along for support. The show is often treated as a scouting ground for SNL. After the performance, the couple walked out separately and headed to dinner at Pizzeria Mozza, where they chatted about the comedians. After roughly an hour and a half, the duo headed out with leftovers.
While her son was busy enjoying a date night, Affleck's mother Christine Ann Boldt caught up with her former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Garner, that same day. The women were spotted taking a stroll in Brentwood and there seemed to be no shortage of smiles. At one point, the ladies gleefully embraced while they walked and swapped a pair of sunglasses.
According to a source, Affleck is happy to be able to do everyday activities like catching a comedy show with his new girlfriend. "The fact that they have gone public with their relationship and can do normal things is a huge relief," the insider told E! News. "They are enjoying hanging out and doing everyday things like going to get coffee or out to dinner. He thinks she is very witty and charming and loves her company."
However, while he's enjoying his quality time with Shookus, Affleck and his famous ex remain amicable for their family.
"Ben and Jen are still working hard at making this work for the kids and each other," another source said. "This summer they will spend time all together as well a separately with the kids."