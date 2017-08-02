What Miley Cyrus Learned About Marriage From Her Parents

  By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

Miley Cyrus, Cosmopolitan, September 2017

Ellen Von Unwerth / Cosmopolitan

Like mother and father, like daughter.

Miley Cyrus weathered some storms when it comes to love, as did her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. In an interview published in Cosmopolitan's September 2017 issue (on newsstands on Aug. 8), the pop star, who is engaged for the second time to Liam Hemsworth, recalls what her mom and dad have taught her about marriage.

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Miley told the outlet. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Photos

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Romance in Pictures

Miley Cyrus, Cosmopolitan, September 2017

Ellen Von Unwerth / Cosmopolitan

Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Tish, with whom he shares five children, in 2010. A year later, he announced on The View, "I've dropped the divorce." Months later, he told GQ magazine that his and Miley's Disney Channel show Hannah Montana "destroyed my family."

In June 2013, Billy Ray filed for divorce again, in Nashville, while Tish filed her own divorce documents in Los Angeles. At that point, they had been legally married for 19 years. A month later, E! News Billy Ray and Tish had reconciled after attending couples therapy.

Miley and Liam began dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 and split a year later. In January 2016, it was revealed that they rekindled their romance and got re-engaged.

"People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true," Miley said in May on the SiriusXM show Hits 1 in Hollywood. "But also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."

