What Miley Cyrus Learned About Marriage From Her Parents

Ellen Von Unwerth / Cosmopolitan
Like mother and father, like daughter.
Miley Cyrus weathered some storms when it comes to love, as did her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. In an interview published in Cosmopolitan's September 2017 issue (on newsstands on Aug. 8), the pop star, who is engaged for the second time to Liam Hemsworth, recalls what her mom and dad have taught her about marriage.
"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Miley told the outlet. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"
Ellen Von Unwerth / Cosmopolitan
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Billy Ray filed for divorce from Tish, with whom he shares five children, in 2010. A year later, he announced on The View, "I've dropped the divorce." Months later, he told GQ magazine that his and Miley's Disney Channel show Hannah Montana "destroyed my family."
In June 2013, Billy Ray filed for divorce again, in Nashville, while Tish filed her own divorce documents in Los Angeles. At that point, they had been legally married for 19 years. A month later, E! News Billy Ray and Tish had reconciled after attending couples therapy.
"People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true," Miley said in May on the SiriusXM show Hits 1 in Hollywood. "But also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."