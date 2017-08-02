We pinky swear Michael Strahan is feeling better.

The Good Morning America co-host was mysteriously missing from Tuesday's morning broadcast and his colleagues blamed his absence on a vague injury.

Fortunately, 24 hours later, the TV star was back in his chair with a bandaged pinky finger on his left hand. "I had a little accident—lost a little bit of my pinky," he explained to the panel and viewers.

While he didn't reveal exactly how he lost some of his finger, he assured anyone and everyone watching that he is fine.