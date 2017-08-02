SNL Alum Bobby Moynihan and Wife Brynn O'Malley Welcome First Child

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elizabeth Olsen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lauren Conrad Introduces Her Baby Boy to the World

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, People

Lauren Conrad Introduces Son Liam Tell on the Cover of People

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bobby Moynihan, Brynn O'Malley

Walter McBride/WireImage

Live from New York—Bobby Moynihan is a dad!

The SNL alum and his wife, Broadway star Brynn O'Malley, have welcomed their first child, the comedian confirmed to ET.

When asked how he's coping with being a new dad, the funny man told the outlet, "It's life, man. It's life. Crazy."

In early June, Moynihan subtly revealed his wife was pregnant with a baby girl when he gave a shout-out to Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins.

"Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm ? She's due in July," he captioned a photo of Gal Gadoton Instagram. "Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot."

Photos

Hot TV Star Dads Holding Babies

Well, it sounds like the new family of three will need an advance DVD copy of the blockbuster film because their little lady has finally arrived. A few weeks after her famous hubby revealed the baby's sex, O'Malley shared a few words about how they plan to raise their little girl while simultaneously quoting Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Our little gal's gonna be raised in a household that believes in peace, love, unity and the inclusion, equality, and support of EVERY family because love is love is love is LOVE!" she said. "Happy Pride!"

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.