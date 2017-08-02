Live from New York—Bobby Moynihan is a dad!

The SNL alum and his wife, Broadway star Brynn O'Malley, have welcomed their first child, the comedian confirmed to ET.

When asked how he's coping with being a new dad, the funny man told the outlet, "It's life, man. It's life. Crazy."

In early June, Moynihan subtly revealed his wife was pregnant with a baby girl when he gave a shout-out to Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins.

"Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm ? She's due in July," he captioned a photo of Gal Gadoton Instagram. "Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot."