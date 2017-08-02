Why Alexis Ohanian Thinks Serena Williams Will Give Birth to a Baby Girl

Before long, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams will become parents.

When the Reddit co-founder appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, he confirmed that they haven't changed their mind about learning the sex of their child before his fiancée gives birth. "We're going to be surprised. I will say this, though: We have our hunches. She put it really well, actually," Ohanian said. " Obviously, she won the Australian Open while pregnant and she remarked that she feels like it has to be a little girl, because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

"I was very lucky to be raised by a very strong, amazing mother—and she's got a good point. This is our first child," he said. "If anything, it's really just reinforced how just amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women we are, and how useless we are during this whole thing. Because it's like, 'I can make you a grilled cheese. Does this help?' We are worthless!"

In December, Ohanian and Williams announced they had gotten engaged in Rome, and four months later, the tennis pro accidentally announced she was 20 weeks pregnant via Snapchat.

While they may seem like an unlikely duo—he's a tech geek and she's one of the greatest athletes of all time, Kimmel noted—Ohanian is smart enough to appreciate their differences.

And that's why he's "never picked up a racket."

"I was so ignorant when we first met. I had never even watched a match on television. Like, I would change the channel. I was such an arrogant football snob that I changed the channel when tennis was on," he said. "She's actually offered to give me lessons. I turned them down. Because I want to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons—and because I know there was no benefit to her seeing me be that bad."

