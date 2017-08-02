Prince Philip braved the rain to make his final official public engagement as the Duke of Edinburgh.
On Wednesday morning, the 96-year-old attended a parade at Buckingham Palace to mark the Royal Marines 1664 Global Challenge.
According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the parade brings "his Royal Highness's individual programme to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time."
This was a special event for the royal family member, as he is The Royal Marines' Captain General. He was given the distinction in 1953 after King George VI's death.
Despite the inclement weather, he met with representatives from organization, including two Royal Marines. He also met with veterans and cadets before receiving the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The event concluded with a march, a royal salute and three cheers for Philip.
While Philip may be stepping down from public duties with retirement, Queen Elizabeth II shows no signs of slowing down.
Press Association via AP Images
"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this summer.
In addition, the Queen will increasingly turn to younger members of Team Windsor including Prince Charles and Prince William.
Ultimately, Philip deserves plenty of credit for all his work in the past year alone. Despite a recent two-night hospitalization caused by an infection, the 96-year-old has had more than 50 engagements in 2017 alone.
Appearances have included feeding an elephant at a zoo, celebrating the opening of the Metropolitan Police headquarters and even meeting Tom Cruise at Buckingham Palace. Ultimately, it will be time for the royal family member to rest and relax as he begins his retirement.
"Prince Philip has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," the palace previously said in a statement. "The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organizations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements. Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."