Prince Philip braved the rain to make his final official public engagement as the Duke of Edinburgh.

On Wednesday morning, the 96-year-old attended a parade at Buckingham Palace to mark the Royal Marines 1664 Global Challenge.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the parade brings "his Royal Highness's individual programme to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time."

This was a special event for the royal family member, as he is The Royal Marines' Captain General. He was given the distinction in 1953 after King George VI's death.

Despite the inclement weather, he met with representatives from organization, including two Royal Marines. He also met with veterans and cadets before receiving the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The event concluded with a march, a royal salute and three cheers for Philip.

While Philip may be stepping down from public duties with retirement, Queen Elizabeth II shows no signs of slowing down.